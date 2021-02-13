SG Americas Securities LLC Has $12.89 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 247.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Garmin by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

Garmin stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

