SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.