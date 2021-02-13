Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $77.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.22, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 545,965 shares of company stock valued at $52,347,116. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shake Shack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.