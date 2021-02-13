SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0006

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $287,007.48 and approximately $344.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,911.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.75 or 0.03840723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00472063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.30 or 0.01381959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00551704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.31 or 0.00507989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00369485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.