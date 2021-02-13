Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,650.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,078.10.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,455.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.07, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,195.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,064.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.