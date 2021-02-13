Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £744.92 million and a PE ratio of 58.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

