Short Interest in Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Decreases By 70.1%

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,748,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acacia Diversified stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Acacia Diversified has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

