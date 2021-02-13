Short Interest in Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Grows By 120.0%

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aerogrow International stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aerogrow International has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Aerogrow International had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

