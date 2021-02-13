Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Increases By 387.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $8.74 on Friday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.