Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Decreases By 61.0%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the January 14th total of 26,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 1,110,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,719. American Well has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.