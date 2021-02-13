Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 82.3%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the January 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABB stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a digital education media and technology services company. It offers classroom based education services; and content services on Internet broadband network in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Gemini Marketing, Inc Asia Broadband, Inc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.