Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Increases By 153.6%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Assure alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARHH opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.