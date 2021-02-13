Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Decreases By 78.8%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 14th total of 45,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 367,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,893. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

