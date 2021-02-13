Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Grows By 171.9%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

BIRDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

