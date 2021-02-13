Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Grows By 92.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BZLFY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

