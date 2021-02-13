Short Interest in China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) Increases By 100.0%

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBPI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 30,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. China Botanic Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Company Profile

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes of botanical products, bio-pharmaceutical products, and traditional Chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China. It offers botanical anti-depression and nerve-regulation products, including Acanthopanax, a Siberian ginseng that regulates the nervous system, delays aging process, strengthens the body, and treats neurasthenia, insomnia, cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases, and fatigue; Tianma tablets and compound Yangjiao tablets, which are botanic drugs for treating headaches and regulate nerves; and compound Schisandra tablets, a botanic drug used to regulate central nervous system, generate body fluids and alleviate thirst, nourish the kidneys, and cure insomnia and palpitations, as well as to cure neurasthenia.

