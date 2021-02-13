Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Declines By 71.6%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $$3.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELKEF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

