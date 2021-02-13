Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Declines By 55.2%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the January 14th total of 869,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 481,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,093. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

