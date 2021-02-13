Short Interest in Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Declines By 75.0%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FBVA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. Farmers Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Get Farmers Bankshares alerts:

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.