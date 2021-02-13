Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Expands By 115.4%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Filo Mining stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

