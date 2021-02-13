Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Drops By 66.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the January 14th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

