Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Declines By 71.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

