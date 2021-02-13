Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Grows By 500.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $77.57 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41.

