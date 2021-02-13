Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Declines By 43.6%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the January 14th total of 479,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RAIL stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at $604,358.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $45,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

