Short Interest in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Rises By 267.4%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a growth of 267.4% from the January 14th total of 228,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 320,841 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.