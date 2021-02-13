Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Rises By 124.8%

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the January 14th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HZON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 145,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,931. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

