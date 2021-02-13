Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Drops By 49.9%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the January 14th total of 919,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOTH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 768,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

