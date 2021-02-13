Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Expands By 297.6%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 297.6% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of HYPMY remained flat at $$6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,463. Hypera has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.96.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

