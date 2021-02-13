Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Decreases By 82.3%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the January 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Innovative Food stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

