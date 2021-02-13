Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Expands By 97.4%

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth about $8,290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

KSMT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 724,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. Kismet Acquisition One has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

About Kismet Acquisition One

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

