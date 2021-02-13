Short Interest in LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Decreases By 71.9%

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LINUF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. LiNiu Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

About LiNiu Technology Group

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

