Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Rises By 166.7%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 14th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $$1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.