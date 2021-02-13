Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Drops By 47.8%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the January 14th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MSADY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.59.

MSADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

