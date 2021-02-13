Short Interest in NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Rises By 374.0%

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 374.0% from the January 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NanoFlex Power stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. NanoFlex Power has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

NanoFlex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

