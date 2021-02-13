Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Expands By 221.4%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of O3 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

Shares of O3 Mining stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.23. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.