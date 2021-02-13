Short Interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Grows By 84.7%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the January 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth $414,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

OBSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

