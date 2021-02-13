Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 52.1%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 106,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,273. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

