Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Decreases By 62.4%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 14th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Safe-T Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $162,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

