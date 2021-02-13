Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Rises By 218.2%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSSAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $41.82 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

