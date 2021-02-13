Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Drops By 68.3%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE STG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,982. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.89. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.77 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

