Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Grows By 93.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the January 14th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.1 days.

Shares of TOSBF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

