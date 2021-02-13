Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 43.9%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 14th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Urban One alerts:

In other Urban One news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 249,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $301,944.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,718.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 182,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $240,729.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,965.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 741,329 shares of company stock worth $1,636,369 in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. Urban One has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.