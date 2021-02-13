Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Drops By 59.2%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the January 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $2.20 on Friday. Urbana has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

