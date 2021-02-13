Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declines By 55.1%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. Wesfarmers has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.12.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

