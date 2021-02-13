Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Expands By 142.9%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.