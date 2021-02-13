Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 8017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

