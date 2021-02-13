Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $36,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $2,451,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Signature Bank by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $217.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

