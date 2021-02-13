Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

SLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.70.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,948 shares of company stock worth $1,086,865 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

