Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

