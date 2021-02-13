Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.00 ($121.18).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ETR SIX2 opened at €98.95 ($116.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of €100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. Sixt SE has a 52 week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52 week high of €107.60 ($126.59).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

